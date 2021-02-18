IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $393.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

