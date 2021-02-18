IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 4,818 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $90,890,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after acquiring an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 518.1% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 623,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 522,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

