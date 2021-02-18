IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,507,302 shares of company stock worth $83,486,150 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

