IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 34,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,970.20.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,233.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,934.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

