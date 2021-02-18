IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.97.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,762. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

