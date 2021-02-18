IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.