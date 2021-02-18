Indorse Token (IND) Market Cap Tops $490,222.19

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $490,222.19 and approximately $1,543.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

About Indorse Token

IND is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.