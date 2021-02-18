Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 7,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 17,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITACU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

