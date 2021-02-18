Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,018 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,857% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 172,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.