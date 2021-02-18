Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Brendan P. Eckelman Sells 17,000 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INBX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. 396,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,271. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

