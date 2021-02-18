Injective Protocol Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $15.76 or 0.00030693 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $244.68 million and $68.57 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00445630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00059101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00075728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.50 or 0.00413729 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,022 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

