Ink (INK) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Ink has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $621,630.53 and approximately $104,667.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.