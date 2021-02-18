Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $985,157.94 and $75,925.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00846779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00034698 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.37 or 0.04988506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

