Innova Price Reaches $0.0171 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 49.6% against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $118,327.59 and approximately $23.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010888 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

