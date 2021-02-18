Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Trading Down 1.9%

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $36.34. 29,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 26,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

