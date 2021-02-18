Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises about 1.0% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000.

NYSEARCA:BAPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

