Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Trading 0% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. 19,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.