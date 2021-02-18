Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 2,863 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93.

