Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 17,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.