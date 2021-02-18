Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 1,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.