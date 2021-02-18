Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 8.9%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 439,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,705,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

