Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00.

XAIR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 482,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,661. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

