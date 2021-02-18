Insider Buying: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BBIO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 897,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,143,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.
