Insider Buying: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BBIO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 897,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,783,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,827,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,143,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.