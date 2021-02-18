Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £133.10 ($173.90).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 6 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £155.04 ($202.56).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,593 ($33.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £19.42 billion and a PE ratio of -150.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,600.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.55. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

