Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £133.10 ($173.90).
Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 6 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £155.04 ($202.56).
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 2,593 ($33.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £19.42 billion and a PE ratio of -150.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,600.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,438.55. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).
Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.