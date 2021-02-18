Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Philip Newby acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

OTAQ stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.64. OTAQ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £9.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

