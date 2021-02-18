Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Philip Newby acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).
OTAQ stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.64. OTAQ plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a market capitalization of £9.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.
About OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L)
Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.