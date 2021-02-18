Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells 6,915 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Germaine Cota sold 73 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,765.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Germaine Cota sold 111 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,775.00.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 1,346,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.