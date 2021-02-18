Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

