Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells 24,798,848 Shares of Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.00. 3,147,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,919. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.