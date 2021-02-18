Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.53. 1,723,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,742. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

