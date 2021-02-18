Insider Selling: Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kenneth Pienta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40.
NASDAQ CUE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,910. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.