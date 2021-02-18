Insider Selling: Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Pienta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,910. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

