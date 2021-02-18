Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

On Monday, December 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $106.40. 3,507,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,529. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,545.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $6,937,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

