Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 943 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $685.56. The company had a trading volume of 964,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

