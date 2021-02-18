Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells 668 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

