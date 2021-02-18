Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 1,817,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,763. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

