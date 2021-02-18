Insider Selling: Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman Sells 16,408 Shares of Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 121,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

