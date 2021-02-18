Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells 30,138 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,592,104.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MGNI stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,612. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.
