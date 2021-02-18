Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Plexus alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51.

PLXS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Plexus by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after buying an additional 126,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.