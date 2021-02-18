Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 2,629 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 341,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

