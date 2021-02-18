Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CFO Sells 22,202 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SSTK traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.19. 503,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

