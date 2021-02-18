Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 47,505 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,866,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,156. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

