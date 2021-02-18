Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 466,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after buying an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after buying an additional 126,787 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.