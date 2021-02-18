Insider Selling: Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SURF traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,830. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
