Insider Selling: Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,830. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.