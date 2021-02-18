Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

