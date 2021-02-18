Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 160,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -400.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $6,071,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $4,618,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

