Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 41,596 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,108,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $844.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $808.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.