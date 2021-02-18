Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51.
- On Friday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $844.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.