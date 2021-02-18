Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 1,691 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51.

On Friday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total value of $1,651,963.05.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $844.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.