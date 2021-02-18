Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells 7,436 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Jayne Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,348,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,801. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

