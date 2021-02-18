Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 5,818 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VNDA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 569,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,869. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

