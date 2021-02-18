Insight Protocol Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $30,191.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00851126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00035420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.91 or 0.05008494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.