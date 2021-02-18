Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $215,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 195.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,878.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,685.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

